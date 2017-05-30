Surveillance video shows double shooting in Treme

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released surveillance footage that shows a shooting that left two people hurt.

The attack happened on Sunday, May 21, at about 3:45 in the morning in the 1200 block of Iberville Street.

Police released several clips of surveillance footage that shows the attack as well as the moments leading up to it.

The suspect is seen walking closest to the camera in the security clip below.

According to the NOPD, officers were in the area at the time and heard gunshots. That’s when they saw three people running toward them. Two had been shot in the legs.

The suspect is seen walking by himself in the surveillance clip below.

Advertisement

Police say the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Police also say he was wearing his hair in dreadlocks.

One of the pieces of surveillance footage shows the actual attack. Scrub through the video to approximately the 1:30 mark.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.