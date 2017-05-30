× STPSO has located man who dragged pit bull behind truck in Slidell

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man seen dragging a pit bull behind his truck and leaving its dead body at a Slidell gas station.

The man, who was photographed by witnesses unchaining the dead pit bull from the bumper of a pickup truck on Sunday, May 28, is currently cooperating with investigators, according to the STPSO.

The Humane Society of Louisiana offered a $500 reward for information about the man soon after the incident, a move the STPSO said has made it much harder to conduct their investigation.

“One major problem with how this entire incident unfolded is that no one consulted with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to releasing information about this alleged incident,” STPSO spokesman Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau said in a press release. “This has prevented, and made more difficult, the ability of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detective’s to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation into this matter.”

More detailed information will be released as soon as the investigation is complete, Seuzeneau said.

“This matter is being taken very serious, and if a crime did indeed occur, the person responsible will be criminally charged,” he said.