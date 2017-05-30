× Sheriff’s Office: 1-year-old missing from Marrero since Monday

MARRERO, La. — A 1-year-old boy has been missing from a home in Marrero since Monday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, officers responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to 1477 Lincoln Avenue in Marrero.

The child’s mother, Braneka Williams, said she and her son, Jaydon McMillion, were at a family gathering Monday. Williams had a headache and decided to lie down for a while.

Her cousin, 29-year-old Jaquencie Hall of Marrero, was watching Jaydon.

It wasn’t until 9 p.m. Monday that Braneka Williams realized her child was missing. That’s when she and other family members starting looking for her son around Acre Road and Lincoln Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said Williams and Jaydon’s maternal grandmother “could offer no reasonable explanation as to why they elected not to report the child missing for twelve hours.”

Witnesses and neighbors told officers that the child was seen getting into different vehicles with Jaquencia Hall.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, but officers are concerned for the 1-year-old’s safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaydon McMillion or Jaquencia Hall is asked to contact Missing Persons Detective Miguel Dukes at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.