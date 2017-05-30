× NOPD looking for man who stole woman’s cell phone on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who made off with a woman’s cell phone after a botched purse snatching on Bourbon Street.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Bourbon on May 17, according to the NOPD.

Two women were walking when a man on a bicycle rode up, demanded their purses, and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply.

One of the women punched the man on the bike, who then grabbed her purse and began struggling with her, according to the NOPD.

The woman’s purse strap snapped, spilling the contents of her purse onto the street.

The man grabbed the woman’s cell phone and rode off on his bike, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the pictured suspect please contact Detective Paul Johnson or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.