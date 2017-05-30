Louisiana to get second mobile pet shelter for emergency response

BATON ROUGE, LA — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is getting a second mobile pet shelter. The shelters can be sent to areas, usually when there is little notice given, where people are forced to evacuate during emergencies. Often, those people are also staying in shelters that don’t have the facilities or cannot allow them to keep their pets.

The LDAF rolled out its first mobile pet shelter during the 2015 hurricane season. It saw its first use during the flooding of August 2016. The department’s responsibilities include aiding with the evacuation, transporting, and sheltering of household pets during declared emergencies.

It can also be used search and rescue missions and will be available upon request for other states during disasters, the LDAF says.

The second mobile shelter is made possible by a $72,100 grant from the Banfield Foundation which is the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital which recently launched its disaster relief grant program.

The shelters are built aboard 45 foot transport trucks and contain 54 pet cages. They also include bowls for food and water as well as a wash down system.

A trained staff will accompany the trucks to assist with pet evacuations.

The LDAF also says that in the event of a large emergency, the department can accommodate up to 3,000 pets at established mega shelters.

The second mobile shelter is expected to be finished and ready to roll by August, just in time for the peak period of hurricane season.