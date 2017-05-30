× Galliano woman and her two children, all unrestrained, die in crash

LAROSE, La. – A Galliano woman and her two children died today after a two-vehicle crash.

According to State Police, 39-year-old Carmen Valle of Galliano was driving with her 5-year-old son Christopher and her 4-year-old daughter Valeria on La. 3235 near La. 3161.

Just after 12 p.m., Valle lost control of her Ford F-150 truck, which then crossed the median and was struck by a 2018 International box truck.

Valle was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her children were also unrestrained, and Christopher was ejected after impact. He was transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital by Lafourche Ambulance Service and then transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Air Med with critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Valeria was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital by Lafourche Ambulance Service where she also succumbed to her injuries.

The box truck driver was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending for Valle. The box truck driver submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol.

Advertisement

Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to make the critical decision of making sure they are safe in a child seat. Troop C and many other law enforcement agencies are available to assist with the proper installation and fitting of children in child restraint systems.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.