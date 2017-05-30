Courtney’s Quick Pecan Cookies: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
YES! The answer is yes - we would eat these delicious Pecan Cookies, and we would eat it again! Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is served up a delicious and super simple recipe from Courtney Liddle. These cookies only have three ingredients - and they're easy for the whole family.
Our whole newsroom had to get a piece and every single person enjoyed their cookie.
Courtney's Quick Pecan Cookies
Ingredients:
1 egg white
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 cups pecans
Directions:
Whisk egg whites until frothy
Mix in sugar until smooth
Fold in Pecans
Bake cookies on parchment paper
300 degrees for 25 to 30 mins