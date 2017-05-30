× Cookin’ with Nino: Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi

Oven Creole Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled and cleaned

Juice of 1 Lemon

Kosher or Sea Salt to taste

Cracked Black Pepper to taste

1/2 stick Unsalted Butter

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1/4 cup Dry White Wine

4 Tbs Sal & Judy’s Olive Oil

1 tsp minced Fresh Garlic

2 Tbs Parsley

1 can San Marzano Whole Tomatoes

Instructions:

Place shrimp in a single layer in an ungreased 10x6x2 inch baking dish. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter melts. Pour over shrimp. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Serve over French bread or pasta.