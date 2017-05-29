Size does matter! New Orleans biggest oyster weighs in and measures up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Chris Berg is a busy guy. He job is selling seafood by the pound for New Orleans Fish House.

Chris also sells oysters by the dozen. He sells them from Florida to California. He'll sell more than half-a-million dozen oysters this year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bursts into Chris' office at New Orleans Fish House with a measuring tape and scales.

They are necessary tools for Chris. Chris has another big job. He's a judge. And Chris is also the jury.

That's what he does at the New Orleans Oyster Festival at the New Orleans Fish House Biggest Oyster Contest.

Chris Berg is the guy who weighs in the oysters. And he measures up the oysters, too..

Wild Bill asks him if this contest among oysters is in fact, a beauty contest. Chris says it's not technically a beauty contest, but some people really do think eating oysters is a beautiful thing.

It was a fight to the finish line last time in the contest from last year's New Orleans Oyster Festival. The list of heavy hitters was a long one.

Finally the grand champ arrived with these admirable measurements:

8 inches long

4 1/4 inches wide

2 7/8 inches tall

2 pounds, 11. 9 ounces

Wild Bill asks if the world is a better planet because of big oysters.

Chris Berg says, bigger is better when it comes to oysters.

WGNO News with a Twist is the official media sponsor of the New Orleans Oyster Festival which is Saturday and Sunday June 3 and June 4 at Woldenberg Park.

