× Reward offered for info on man who dragged pit bull behind truck, left dead dog at Slidell gas station

SLIDELL, La. — The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $500 for information on a man who reportedly dragged a pit bull behind a truck and left the dead dog in the parking lot of a gas station.

According to the Humane Society, a couple was driving on La. 433 when they passed a black or dark grey truck, possibly a Silverado or GMC model, that was dragging a dog behind the truck.

Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station in Slidell.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle, seen in the photo, got out of the vehicle, walked behind it and unchained the tether to the dead dog, a gray pit bull.

The witness screamed at seeing the condition of the dog and asked what he was doing.

The driver of the vehicle and suspected owner of the dog replied, “Have you considered that it could simply be an accident?”

That’s when the man got back in his vehicle and left the dog on the side of the road.

The witness also noticed a second black male in the passengers’ side of the vehicle and a second, larger male pit bull, with its ears clipped, also tethered in the back of the truck.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has established a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for the death of this dog.

Individuals, foundations and businesses may also contribute to this fund by contacting the Humane Society at 1-901-268-4432 or by contacting the group at stopcruelty11@gmail.com.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-809-8200.