Pup News: Meet Lou and Charlie

Lou

Lou, the big ol’ teddy bear, was surrendered by his owner a few weeks ago due to “can’t keep.” He is roughly 4 years old and very very sweet. Lou walks well on a leash but could use some more practice, is easy to take out of his kennel, and knows how to “sit.” Lou is very affectionate, has been good with other dogs at the shelter, but is not sure about cats. He is patient and could easily be a companion dog. Unfortunately, Lou’s owners did not have him on heartworm prevention as he tested positive for heartworms.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter adoption fee is $67. The adoption fee includes vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter, heartworm test, and microchip.

To find if this dog is still available for adoption, please stop by the shelter. Please provide the ID number (KD-05-03-03) at that time.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

Email: jpasfosterEB@gmail.com to foster

Click here for more information about Lou.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson SPCA.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Charlie

Charlie was rescued from near an abandoned building in Kenner when nearby workers realized hawks were attacking a kitten. It took some time to catch him but once they were able to get to him he melted like butter! One of the rescuers got him fixed up at the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter and took him home to recover. Little Charlie has a few nicks on his face and a cold but is expected to heal up nicely. He will be available for adoption once he has recovered and is neutered in a few weeks.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

Click here for more information about the Jefferson SPCA.