LSU is number 4 national seed, opens NCAA’s vs Texas Southern

The LSU Tigers, winners of 11 straight games, open the Baton Rouge Regional Friday against Texas Southern.

Game time at the Box is 2:30 pm.

The Tigers were selected the number 4 national seed, meaning LSU will play all of its post-season games at home on the road to Omaha.

Texas Southern, with a record of 20-32, is the fourth seed in the Baton Rouge regional.

Southeastern Louisiana, 36-20, is the two seed in Baton Rouge. The Lions will face three seed Rice, 31-29. The Owls won the Conference USA tournament title.

The Baton Rouge regional is paired with the Hattiesburg regional.

Top seed Southern Mississippi will play 4th seeded Illinois-Chicago. Mississippi State is the two seed, and will play three seed South Alabama.

LSU swept Mississippi State in Starkville in the final SEC regular season series.

The top four national seeds in order were Oregon State, North Carolina, Florida, and LSU.