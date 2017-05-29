Local artist mixes music with community action with clothes giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local artist Blonka has released a new EP and is celebrating by helping out her neighborhood of Treme.

Today (May 29), she will hand out clothes as part of the Help One Clothe One event from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the entrance to Armstrong Park on Rampart St.

Blonka's new EP is called Storm. It includes her anti-violence anthem "America's Watching," which she hopes will send a message through her music.

"I've been very blessed with a talent, a gift," says Blonka. "And, I intertwine those things to save lives because music is the first thing that enters your blood stream and makes you want to get up and move. And, it can change people."

Check out Blonka's website for more information.