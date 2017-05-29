× Help! U.S. Navy sailor loses signed Drew Brees football

NORFOLK, Va.– Let’s help a U.S. Navy sailor get a new autographed Drew Brees football! AO1 First Class Petty Officer, Marcus Spencer aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, stationed out in the Atlantic Ocean, lost his precious signed Drew Brees football.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met Marcus when he went aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhowser (CVN 69) last month. Of course, Kenny and this Navy sailor got talking about the Saints and Marcus revealed the story of his lost Drew Brees football.

Spencer is originally from New Orleans. He grew up in New Orleans East, went to Edna Karr High School and Tulane University. While at Tulane University he was their mascot, “RipTide.” Marcus remembers one time New Orleans Saints Quarterback, Drew Brees and Saints coach, Sean Payton stopped by one of the Tulane games. Spencer got lucky, and was somehow able to get Drew Brees to sign a football for him.

“I did get a Drew Brees autograph when I was RipTide the pelican mascot. I used all my connections to get Brees to sign that football for me. He signed it, and I kept it, but I ended up losing it,” he said.

Marcus and his family ended up moving to Houston, Texas. Somewhere along the way, the autographed Drew Brees football became missing, and Marcus has no clue where it went or what happened to the football.

Because he’s an American hero, helping serve our country, we want to help Marcus get a new signed Drew Brees football. You can help by sharing this post, and hopefully word will get back to Drew Brees.