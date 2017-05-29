Ditch the Nikes: Local dance teacher offers high-heels dance class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Summer is here, and if you are looking for a way to tone up, one local dance teacher is offering a class that will help you look good in that bathing suit and make you forget you're even working out.

Emily Istre's "dancing in heels class" is a favorite for beginners through experienced dancers. She spent several years performing in Las Vegas and now brings her talents to Nola Spaces.

"I just want the class to be fun for everyone. I want you to feel sexy, but it's an hour-and-a-half long so you don't even realize you are burning several hundred calories," said Istre. "By the end of it you feel great."

Istre's next class is Thursday June 8, at 8:30 p.m. at Nola Spaces. She charges $10 a head. Bring your own heels!