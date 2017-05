Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Memorial Day, we will remember those who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

For some, that may involve a trip to the cemetery.

Have you ever noticed coins on a tombstone? There's meaning behind each one. It is to show respect for those who sacrificed for our country.

Photojournalist Ali Ghanbari at our sister station, Fox 8 in Cleveland, talked to a Vietnam War veteran to help us understand.