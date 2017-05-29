Check out the latest successes on the Wheel of Justice!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE,LA -- It's been a busy spring for the Wheel of Justice, and we've reached a new tally for arrests.

The successes are all about good police work, so there's no way the WOJ is trying to take all the credit. But we're doing our part, and are you!

Click on the video button above to see the latest successes -- and one case that might warm your heart!

And remember, if you have information on a crime, you can phone-in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers by calling 504-822-1111.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice!

