× Bayou Country Superfest attendance numbers drop after moving to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — About 60,000 country music fans flocked to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Bayou Country Superfest that took place Memorial Day weekend.

The country music festival was moved from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to the Superdome because of scheduled renovations at Tiger Stadium.

According to WAFB in Baton Rouge, the crowd size is roughly 40,000 less than the 100,000 people who attended in 2016 and the 125,000 who went in 2015.

Headliners included Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr. and more.

It’s unclear if the festival will return to the Superdome next year or go back to Baton Rouge.