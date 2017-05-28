× Tigers defeat Hogs, BR named one of 16 NCAA regional sites

LSU freshman Eric Walker tossed 7.2 innings of one run, eight strikeout baseball as the Tigers defeated Arkansas 4-2 and won their 6th SEC tournament championship in 10 seasons.

LSU, winners of 11 straight games, was named one of 16 NCAA regional sites Sunday night. The Tigers are expected to be named a top 8 national seed when the 64 team field is announced Monday.

LSU grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Tigers grabbed a 2-1 lead on an RBI single by Josh Smith.

LSU pitchers allowed 5 runs in 4 SEC tournament games.

“I was able to locate on both sides (of the plate) with my fastball,” said Walker. “I kept them off balance, but that’s a very good lineup.”

Head coach Paul Mainieri has led the Tigers to SEC tournament titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017.