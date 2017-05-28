Marine Corps band plays to pay tribute to Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- There was plenty of pomp & circumstance to commemorate the Memorial Day weekend at the National World War II Museum. The New Orleans Marine Corps Band held a live concert to honor those who courageously served our country. WGNO's Kenny Lopez was at the concert.

Today's Memorial Day weekend concert inside the world war two museum's freedom pavilion included such patriotic songs as, "America the Beautiful", "The "Battle Hymn of the Republic", and "American Salute." These talented marine musicians played for a packed crowd.

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans was established in 1978, and each year these musicians travel all over the United States entertaining over six million people. In a year, they perform more than 280 concerts, ceremonies, and parades.

At today's concert they asked any Veterans in attendance to please stand up, so we all could honor them!

After talking with some Veterans they said it's important to remember that we commemorate Memorial Day, and it's not a celebration. Don't say, "Happy Memorial Day" to vets, it's better to honor them by saying, "Thank you for your service."