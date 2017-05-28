In The Navy: A ‘Starbucks’ on the ship?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va.-- What is life like on an aircraft carrier? Where are the weapons? Where can a sailor get a cup of coffee? We've got the answers to those questions with our "In The Navy" series. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Kenny's quest for naval knowledge continues as he sees and learns as much as he possibly can aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 IKE. AO1 First Class Petty Officer, Marcus Spencer, who's from New Orleans is just the sailor to teach Kenny all about ship life.

Spencer is from New Orleans East. He went to Edna Karr High School and Tulane University. At Tulane he was the mascot, RipTide.

"Here's where we sleep. They are called berthing rooms and they consist of three beds which we call racks. Basically, there's a method to get into these things. The bottom's easy because you just have to squat down and roll in there. The middle is also easy for a normal sized person, but to get into the top rack that is where the finesse must come in. You have to jump in and throw your body weight in," Spencer said.

After a night of sleep, where do the sailors go to get a cup of coffee? Did you know there's a "Starbucks" on the ship?

After our caramel macchiatos, Marcus let me tag along as he explained the mother of all jobs!

"We assemble, we dissassemble, we load, we download, we install ordinance. An ordinance related to anything that explodes. Bombs, missles, torpedoes, and gun ammunition," he said.

Marcus went on to explain: "We'll plug this in. This allows the electricity to flow from the aircraft down to the bomb body. The pilot is going to decide the target that he wants to hit. He's gonna drop the bomb. This red lanyard will pull free. The electricity will flow through the black cable."

He tells us that he loves being in the United States Navy.

"You get to work with your buddies. We build bombs that help fight the war. There's nothing better than being in the Navy and building bombs.

Thanks for the tour, Marcus. Our adventure at sea must come to an end. Off to the catapult, where we go to take off. Anchors aweigh my friend, anchors aweigh.

The Navy has started sea trials for a new supercarrier, U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford. The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford will have a new way of launching, in which the fighter jets will launch from and land using magnets.