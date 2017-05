Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Pearl Harbor Vet Chief Warrant Officer Frank Emond visited the National WWII Museum Saturday afternoon. 99-year-old Emond conducted the Pensacola Civic Band while at the museum and told his story of the day he was aboard the USS Pennsylvania.

The USS Pennsylvania along other ships were attacked on December 7th, 1941 while at Pearl Harbor.

In addition to his concert in New Orleans, he performed and conducted with the Gulf Coast Symphony.