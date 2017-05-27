Hollywood South News with Jabari: Local businesses do reply on the film industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- 2 years ago Bobby Jindal approved a law that put a cap ($180 million) on the films tax incentives. Not only did the new law discouraged a lot of film and TV productions but businesses in New Orleans have been feeling the pressure as well.

DOP Antiques and Architecture and Markel Lumber are some of the few local businesses that were hurt.

The good news? A new Senate Bill (SB254) passed the Senate and is on it's way to the House. The next step after that? It becomes a law.

The new bill will help gain the interest back to Hollywood film producers.