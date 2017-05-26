VIDEO: ‘Plookie’ the neighborhood gator lives the good life at Plaquemines Parish shooting range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. -- "Plookie" the alligator is living a charmed life at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office shooting range.

The sheriff's office posted a video on its Facebook page showing Sgt. Corbett Reddoch feeding Plookie, described by the sheriff's office as "our friendly neighborhood alligator."

Although the sheriff's office took a little heat for feeding the alligator, Reddoch and other officials assured the public that they take precautions when feeding him and warn visitors about the wildlife they might encounter.

"He is fairly shy," Reddoch said on the Facebook post. "Kids have been kinda rough on him over the years. He stays away until I call him. While he has become a mascot of sorts he is not a pet. He is still an alligator. He has become useful teaching folks about alligators. They get to watch him swim, eat, walk and interact a little. They also get to see how fast these bayou dragons can be."

The Sheriff's Office said he has been living on the shooting range for more than three years.

"If he decides to leave and enter public property we will certainly contact the appropriate authorities to handle the situation accordingly," the sheriff's office said. "Although, Plookie has a good diet and we don't expect he'll be leaving anytime soon."

Plookie has become a celebrity of sorts at the shooting range.

"Most people are amazed at the speed at which he can move," Reddoch said. "Alligators fascinate locals from the city and the people that come here from up north can't get enough of them. We explain the dangers of our parish, so those that venture out have a little more knowledge to keep them safe."