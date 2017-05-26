× Two OPSO employees and inmate busted bringing cocaine, heroin, pot, pills into jail

NEW ORLEANS – Two Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office employees and an inmate were caught smuggling drugs into the jail yesterday.

Ciboney Parker and Brittany Theophile, who both work as civilian employees at the Orleans Justice Center, were both placed under arrest on May 25, along with an inmate named Elton Williams, according to the OPSO.

The investigation, which was active both inside and outside the jail, resulted in contraband introduction, conspiracy, and narcotics distribution charges.

The trio were caught smuggling cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Tramadol, and other prescription pills into the jail, according to the OPSO.

The recent death of an inmate has highlighted the jail’s drug problem.

Twenty-three-year-old inmate Colby Crawford died of “acute cocaine intoxication” at the Orleans Justice Center on February 22.

His death has been ruled as accidental.