The Marine Corps Band New Orleans’ 2017 Memorial Day Concert

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans will pay tribute to those who gave their lives in exchange for the freedom we enjoy today. This Memorial Day’s weekend concerts will honor those who have fallen but are not forgotten. Bring the whole family and enjoy an afternoon of military marches and modern day concert band selections.

Sunday, May 28, 2017

1:00pm – 2:30pm

US Freedom Pavilion – The Boeing Center at The National WWII Museum 945 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130

Concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required Seating is first come, first served



