× Suspect booked for negligent homicide after man shot dead at Esplanade apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old is behind bars on a negligent homicide charge after an overnight shooting death at the Esplanade at City Park apartment complex.

According to NOPD, officers responded shortly after midnight Friday (May 26) to 3443 Esplanade Avenue, where a white male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunter Foret, 21, has been booked for negligent homicide in connection with the shooting death.

NOPD said no additional information is available at this time.