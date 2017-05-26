× Nextdoor partners with FEMA for ‘hyperlocal’ emergency messaging

NEW ORLEANS — The popular app that lets users connect with neighbors and nearby neighborhoods has partnered with FEMA to bring targeted messaging about natural disasters, severe weather and other emergencies.

Nextdoor announced the partnership Thursday:

Time and time again, we’ve seen the incredible role community can play in times of need, from the devastating flooding in Houston, to urgent evacuations around the Oroville dam, and fires in Napa. During these or other times of emergency, neighbors have repeatedly turned to Nextdoor as the primary way to communicate with others and ask for assistance. Now, FEMA will be able to utilize Nextdoor as a key tool to disseminate highly relevant, hyperlocal information directly on the platform where neighbors are already discussing emergencies, disaster preparedness, and recovery efforts.

The app company says the emergency messages will help people before, during and after the storm or other disaster.

