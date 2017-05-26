× Nero the alligator visits from Audubon Zoo

Cool Zoo

“Cool Zoo, a wild and wet splash park, is one of the top water parks in New Orleans and a hot spot for kids to cool down at Audubon Zoo. Highlights include Gator Run, jumping water spouts, a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers and water-spitting snakes. There is also shaded seating, family restrooms, an expanded stroller area inside the splash park, a Snack N’ Splash concession stand and The Cool Shop carrying a variety of summertime necessities. The splash park offers three different splash zones with one area specifically for toddlers and younger kids. Need a place to stow your items? Lockers are available for a fee.

Gator Run, the lazy river, is part of Cool Zoo and has quickly become a choice spot to beat the summer heat. Visitor favorites include the 750 foot lazy river with two sand beaches, lounge chairs, four water cannons, two water curtains and jumping jets. The lazy river is three feet deep and takes approximately seven minutes to make a round trip. Gator Run also offers a food cart concession area, outdoor seating, additional showers and restrooms. Rafts are free for all floaters and kids under 48 inches will need a life jacket (supplied by Audubon Zoo). Bring your own towel or purchase a new one in The Cool Shop!

Cool Zoo/Gator Run is located beside the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

2017 Open Dates:

April 24 – May 26 (Open Weekends Only)

May 27 – August 11 (Open 7 Days a Week)

August 12 – September 4 (Open Weekends Only)

Open Monday, September 4 in honor of Labor Day

Admission:

$12 non-members / $10 members (includes tax) Cool Zoo admission is an additional purchase to your Zoo ticket and includes Gator Run. Everyone entering Cool Zoo, 2 years and older, must have a wristband including adults supervising children. Purchase Cool Zoo wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

POP Wristband: $14 non-members/ $12 members (includes tax) Our best deal! Enjoy all-day, unlimited admission to Cool Zoo, Gator Run, Train rides and Carousel rides with the purchase of the Pay One Price (POP) attractions wristband.

Purchase Cool Zoo POP wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo Ticket: Adult: $29.95 (plus sales tax)

Child: $24.95 (plus sales tax)

Senior: $26.95 (plus sales tax)

Purchase Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo tickets at the Zoo front gate. Daily Cabana Rentals Include: All day access to semi-private bungalow with two lounge chairs, an ottoman and four complimentary bottles of water. Available on splash pad or sand beach surrounding lazy river $100 per cabana full day price or $75 per cabana for members. Zoo and Cool Zoo admission purchased separately.

Book your cabana rental HERE!



Click here for more information about Cool Zoo.

ZOObilation

Audubon Members Only

Thursday, June 1, 2017

4:30pm – 7:30pm

Audubon will close at 3pm to prepare for this event.

“ZOObilation is an afternoon of family fun, for kids of all ages and it’s FREE for Audubon Members! During this event, Audubon Zoo is open exclusively for Audubon Members with live music, keeper chats, animals feedings, exhibit open houses and kids activities! Members tour the animal hospital, feed the giraffes and enjoy a discount at all Zoo concessions.

Admission to ZOObilation is extended to those covered by your current membership. Blankets, lawn chairs and wagons welcome. No outside food and beverage allowed. No guest passes allowed.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

For more information about ZOObilation, please visit their website.

Dinner and a ZOOvie

“Audubon Zoo’s Dinner and a ZOOvie series is back! And, we are continuing with opening Cool Zoo/Gator Run for a small additional fee. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring your own dinner or dine at the Zoo! Food trucks will be onsite as well as some regular Zoo concessions will be open…come hungry!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Specific Fridays in June & July 2017

Admission $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Gates open for 6pm (for both the movie and Cool Zoo)

Cool Zoo and Gator Run Lazy River Will be open from 6pm – 8pm An additional $6 per person Children under the age of 2 get in for free

Movie Starts shortly after 8pm



ZOOvie tickets are available for purchase online and will be on sale at the Zoo on the night of each showing. Buying tickets ahead of time is recommended to ensure speedier entry. Online ticket sales will be available up to 5:30 p.m. on the day of each ZOOvie. After 5:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the Zoo.

Anyone purchasing $12 Cool Zoo/movie combo tickets online or in person must pick up wrist bands at the Zoo entrance. Admission to Cool Zoo and Gator Run is available only as part of a ZOOvie combo ticket.

This is a special event and all guests, including Audubon members, must purchase tickets to ZOOvies. There are no discounts and complimentary passes are not valid.

Animal exhibits will not be open during the screenings.

2017 “Dinner And a ZOOvie” Schedule:

June 2 – Moana (2016)

June 16 – Secret Life of Pets (2016)

June 30 – The LEGO Batman Movie (2016)

July 14 – Finding Dory (2016)

July 28 – Trolls (2016)

Food Trucks:

June 2 – La Cocinita, Crepes a la Cart, Burgers Ya Heard

June 16 – La Cocinita, Burgers Ya Heard, Frencheeze

June 30 – La Cocinita, Frencheeze, Burgers Ya Heard

July 14 – TBD

July 28 – TBD

For more information and “Dinner and a ZOOvie,” please visit their website.

Click here to buy tickets to “Dinner and a ZOOvie.

Audubon Youth Environmental Summit

“Audubon’s Youth Environmental Summit offers students an opportunity to learn more about careers in conservation and how to get involved in their community. Sessions will focus on environmental careers, conservation issues and professional development. Audubon staff will offer three service projects after the summit to give participants a chance to take action locally. Students will also meet with local organizations to learn about other volunteer opportunities in the Greater New Orleans area. All participants will receive service hours for the summit and projects they attend.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, June 24, 2017

9:00am – 4:00pm at Audubon Zoo

Cost: $25 and Lunch is provided

Click here to register.

Click here to learn more about the Audubon Youth Environmental Summit.

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

