Mizado Latin Kitchen to remain open after 'overwhelming' community support

NEW ORLEANS — Owners of a popular Latin restaurant have decided not to close June 4 as planned thanks to large crowds showing up.

Mizado Latin Kitchen on the edge of Old Metairie was supposed to close June 4 and reopen as a Zea Rotisserie & Bar at an undetermined date.

But Thursday, the owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the restaurant “will continue to celebrate life here on Pontchartrain Boulevard.”

“To say we are overwhelmed by the love the community has shown since our closing announcement is an understatement,” the Facebook post says. “We hear you, and we’re listening.”

The restaurant, known for its “killer” margaritas and Latin fare, also announced new hours: