Itsy, Bitsy, Teeny, Weeny! Trader Joe’s introduces Teeny Tiny Avocados

NEW ORLEANS – Across the country and around the world, avocado prices keep going up.

In some supermarkets, you’ll pay $1.25 for just one avocado.

Leave it to Trader Joe’s to come up with a solution.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found not one avocado, but an entire bag of them at Trader Joe’s. And the price is just $2.69 to $2.99. That’s for the entire bag.

But the avocados are not your average size. They’ve been shrunk.

Trader Joe’s calls them “Teeny Tiny Avocados”. You get six of the little avocados in one green mesh bag.

Avocados are something the country can’t get enough of these days. But with prices rising, sometimes less really is more.

One advantage to the smaller sized avocados, they’re the perfect size for just one person. You don’t have to wrap up what’s left and store it in the fridge and then recover the brown leftovers days later when you go to get it.

As far as the taste, Trader Joe’s customers say the little avocados are just as good and maybe even better than their bigger brothers and sisters.

Avocados are incredibly nutritious.

