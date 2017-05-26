Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Chicken Scampi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Italian Chicken Scampi



Ingredients:

1 pound Rouses rotisserie chicken

¼ lb. pancetta diced small

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Brummel And Brown Yogurt Spread

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon garlic finely chopped

¼ c. white wine dry (Pinot Grigio)

3 tbsp chopped parsley

2 oz. sun-dried tomatoes

2 oz. artichoke hearts (marinated in oil kind)

¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

½ Lb. cooked linguini

Instructions:

Put the olive oil in a large frying pan and add the yogurt spread, red pepper flakes, half the garlic, and pancetta. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes or until the pancetta is seared. Add the chicken and sprinkle with the remaining garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, add the wine and cook for another 4 minutes. Add sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Cook for 1 minute. Take off heat… Add the parsley, season well with salt and pepper. Stir in cooked linguini.