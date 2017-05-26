Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Chicken Scampi

May 26, 2017 | Updated: 11:59 a.m., May 26, 2017

Italian Chicken Scampi

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Rouses rotisserie chicken
  • ¼ lb. pancetta diced small
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Brummel And Brown Yogurt Spread
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon garlic finely chopped
  • ¼ c. white wine dry (Pinot Grigio)
  • 3 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 2 oz. sun-dried tomatoes
  • 2 oz. artichoke hearts (marinated in oil kind)
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • ½ Lb. cooked linguini

Instructions:

Put the olive oil in a large frying pan and add the yogurt spread, red pepper flakes, half the garlic, and pancetta.  Cook, stirring for 3 minutes or until the pancetta is seared.  Add the chicken and sprinkle with the remaining garlic.  Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, add the wine and cook for another 4 minutes.  Add sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts.  Cook for 1 minute. Take off heat…  Add the parsley, season well with salt and pepper.  Stir in cooked linguini.