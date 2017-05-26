Cookin’ with Nino: Italian Chicken Scampi

Italian Chicken Scampi
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Rouses rotisserie chicken
- ¼ lb. pancetta diced small
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Brummel And Brown Yogurt Spread
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon garlic finely chopped
- ¼ c. white wine dry (Pinot Grigio)
- 3 tbsp chopped parsley
- 2 oz. sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 oz. artichoke hearts (marinated in oil kind)
- ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ½ Lb. cooked linguini
Instructions:
Put the olive oil in a large frying pan and add the yogurt spread, red pepper flakes, half the garlic, and pancetta. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes or until the pancetta is seared. Add the chicken and sprinkle with the remaining garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, add the wine and cook for another 4 minutes. Add sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Cook for 1 minute. Take off heat… Add the parsley, season well with salt and pepper. Stir in cooked linguini.