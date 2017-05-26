Confederate monument supporter holding rebel flag says he would protect MLK statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The lost cause of the Confederate monuments in New Orleans isn't a lost cause to everyone.

Supporters of four recently removed monuments are still coming out to the former location of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue near City Park. They were there today (May 26) and surrounded the missing statue's base with rebel flags.

Kanjaksha Katta, who was against Mayor Mitch Landrieu's decision to remove the monuments, says he wants to show the city that he hasn't given up.

"I'm here today just to remind people just because they took the monuments down, it doesn't mean this is over," says Katta. "If anything this just started it because more and more people are going to end up coming out."

Katta says removing the statues is like "destroying history." He says he and fellow supporters are at the site to make sure no one vandalizes the remaining base.

Soon after the city removed the PGT Beauregard statue, someone spray-painted the Confederate general's name on the base. And recently, someone spray-painted anarchist symbols on a monument near the former site of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which was also removed.

Holding a rebel flag, Katta told a WGNO photographer that he would also stand guard at other statues marked for removal, including one honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

"If this was going on with the Martin Luther King statue, I guarantee you would see every single person that's here and that's been here throughout the weeks fighting the same thing," says Katta.

