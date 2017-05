× 14-year-old shot in leg while walking down Freret

NEW ORLEANS – A 14-year-old boy was shot last night as he walked down Freret Street.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on May 25, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified victim was walking with a friend when gunshots rang out.

The boy was shot in the leg, according to the NOPD.

Details about the boy’s condition have not been released.