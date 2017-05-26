10 arrested for trespassing after nighttime playground brawl

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

THIBODAUX – Ten people were arrested for criminal trespassing after sneaking onto the campus of an elementary school to fight.

Nine juveniles and one 17-year-old were caught on camera accessing a fenced in area on the campus of Thibodaux Elementary School around 7 p.m. on May 23, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The group was in nearby Martin Luther King park when the 17-year-old and one of the juveniles decided they wanted to fight, according to the TPD.

The group then made its way to the school for the melee.

One juvenile jumped a fence and opened a gate from the inside, allowing the rest of the group to enter, according to the TPD.

All 10 people were arrested.

One of the juveniles and the 17-year-old are facing additional charges for disturbing the peace by fighting, according to the TPD.