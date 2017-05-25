Would you eat it? Spinach and Kale Chips!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is serving up something fried and (sort of) healthy! Crispy and garlicky - what more could you ask for?

We love this recipe from the food blog Brown Sugar!

Garlic Kale Chips

Bundle of Kale

Garlic Salt

2 tablespoons garlic

olive oil

Make sure that you have rinsed the kale thoroughly. Because of its rigid and curly leaves, you may find bugs and dirt residue still inside.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, take the cleaned kale and drizzle with olive oil and toss until the leaves are coated evenly.

Sprinkle with salt to taste and add the garlic as well and toss until all is evenly distributed.

Take a cookie sheet and place the kale evenly on the cookie sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until crispy but not burnt.

Once they are done...Serve!