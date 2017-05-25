× Ronald Gasser’s previous road rage case to be used in McKnight murder trial

GRETNA – Prosecutors scored a victory this morning when a judge ruled a previous road rage incident can be used in the case against Ronald Gasser, the man who shot former NFL player Joe McKnight in a road rage incident late last year.

Gasser was charged with simple battery in a previous incident back in 2006 after he punched another motorist at the same intersection where Joe McKnight was killed in December of 2016.

Although charges in that case were ultimately dropped, prosecutors argued that this previous incident proves Gasser has a history of becoming the aggressor.

“I’m not surprised by this morning’s decision, but I do believe the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will take a good look at it,” defense attorney Matthew Goetz said. “I don’t agree with the decision, but I respect the court’s ruling.”

Gasser has pleaded not guilty to murdering McKnight, saying he “feared for his life” and acted in self defense when he fired multiple rounds through the open window of his vehicle.

Gasser will be back in court on June 12 to pick a plea motion on that date.