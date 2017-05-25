× Peterson a pass catcher in Saints OTA’s

Galloping in his #28, Saints running back Adrian Peterson was the target of several passes in the Saints spring practice Thursday, otherwise known as Organized Team Activities.

Peterson figures to be a significant part of the Saints passing attack in 2017.

Among those Saints not practicing and not seen at practice was tight end Josh Hill and defensive tackle Nick Fairley.

Running back Mark Ingram was seen at practice but did not participate. Wide receiver Willie Snead was at practice, but did not participate.

Passing rushing specialist Hau’oli Kikaha was dressed at practice, but did not take part in drills.

Number 61, free agent guard Josh LeRibeus, a five year veteran, took snaps at center with the first unit. Starting center Max Unger is still in a boot after off-season foot surgery.

But, head coach Sean Payton said the plan is to have Unger back at some point in training camp and for him to play in preseason games three and four.

Thursday was the first offseason practice that media was allowed to view.

On their helmets, Saints players wore #96 in honor of the late Cortez Kennedy, a former Saints football staffer, who is a close friend of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Kennedy, a defensive tackle, played all of his 11 NFL seasons with Seattle. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.