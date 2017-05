× NOPD officer suffers medical emergency on I-10

NEW ORLEANS – An on-duty NOPD officer suffered a medical emergency in his patrol unit this morning.

The officer was driving on I-10 Eastbound near the Poydras exit around 10 a.m. when the emergency occurred.

An NOPD spokesperson would not confirm the nature of the emergency, but did say the officer had been taken to University Hospital for treatment.

