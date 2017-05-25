× NOAA says potential for above normal hurricane season

The latest forecast for the 2017 hurricane season was released today by NOAA and calls for a normal to above normal season. The forecast range of 11-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes would be on the slightly higher end of the multi-decade average.

“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Hurricane season begins June 1. It is important to not focus on the predictions, but to be prepared should a storm approach southeast Louisiana or southern Mississippi.