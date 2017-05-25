× No more driving to Chalmette: historic courthouse brings government closer

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The historic courthouse in eastern St. Bernard Parish is now back in business for the government. The parish opened a satellite office on the third floor.

Residents can pay water bills at the office and rent the historic building for parties.

The courthouse, known as the Beauregard Courthouse because it used to house Beauregard Middle School, dates back to the early 1900s. Eight feet of water flooded the building during Hurricane Katrina. FEMA funds helped reopen the old courthouse in 2012 as a sub-station for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and a library.

The parish says the office will also handle building permits soon.

It is located at 1201 Bayou Road. Call (504) 518-6033 for more information.