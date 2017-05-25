Must Haves for National Wine Day!

New Orleans – It’s National Wine Day, so here is our list of must-haves for the wonderful holiday!

1. Bring Me Wine Socks

I loved both pairs of these socks so much, I couldn’t choose which was better! The wine socks with script are from Wine A Little Gifts, and the socks with glitter are from Sock Dirty To Me! They’re perfect for the wino lover in your life!

2. Wine vs World Doormat

What are your priorities? Going out into the world? Or staying in to drink some wine? I think we all know! This doormat from Roots Wings Handmade is a perfect way to declare it to the world.

3. Monogrammed Winesulator

Okay, you might be thinking what is a Winesulator? This is life changing! The winesulator is an amazing product that will keep your bottle of Rosé chilly for the whole day (and night). Anything Personal kicks it up a notch with an adorable monogram!

4. Favorite Wines Print

Do you want to showcase your favorite wines? Well, you’re in luck – this print from Tori Kraut Designs is only $1.80! Print it out and be the envy of your book *cough* wine club.

5. Wine Glasses with Sparkles & Attitude

From parenting quotes to Disney designs, to hysterical comments, Oh So Crafty By Jennie has a sparkly wine glass for any occasion! Check out her water bottles too – so adorable!

6. Wine Molecule Poster

Trying to get technical about wine? (technically I’ve only had one glass) This Wine Molecule print from Printable Poster Store breaks it down for you – literally. Such a cute addition to a blank wall.

7. Wine Candles

Relax and enjoy these hand-poured soy wax candles in recycled wine bottles from Napauncorked. But they don’t just look pretty, they smell like your favorite wine (or drink)! From Merlot to Pinot and Champagne Vanilla to Mojito – this candle shop is on top of their game.

8. Hedgerow Wine Kit

Do you ever look at the fruit in your garden and say, “If only this was wine?” Well, that’s about to become a reality! Sandy Leaf Farm’s Wine Kit contains all the ingredients to make *wait for it* SIX bottles of wine from fruit in your garden.

To our wonderful viewers – enjoy National Wine Day! You deserve it.