Guy Fieri’s award winning pork butt BBQ recipe just CRUISED into Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS - May is BBQ Month.

There's no better buffet than aboard the Carnival Dream.

The cruise ship has a bountiful menu for BBQ lovers.

Here's Guy Fieri's recipe for the star of the menu at his Guy's Pig & Anchor

Championship Pork Butt Recipe

Spec Size: 8 – 9 lbs/butt

Smoke Temp: 240 F

Marinade Time: 8 Hours or Overnight

Cook Time: 1st. 9 Hours 2nd. 1 Hour

INGREDIENTS:

Pork Shoulder Boston Butt 4 ea

Yellow mustard 8 oz

*Que pork marinade (with meat injector) 64 oz (2 qt)

*Pork butt rub 32 oz (2 lb)

*Guy Fiery Carolina #6 Mop n Slop Sauce 64 oz (2 qt)

METHOD:

1. Clean & dry pork butts.

2. Fill meat injector with que pork marinade. Inject pork butts in a 1.5-inch grid; inject as much que

pork marinade as the pork butt will take.

3. Brush pork butts with a light coat of yellow mustard.

4. Dust the pork butts liberally with pork butt rub. Wrap each pork butt tightly with plastic wrap. Remove

all air, and seal tight. Place in walk in cooler for 8 hours or overnight.

5. Remove pork butts from the walk in cooler 1 hour prior to smoking. Remove plastic wrap.

6. Load smoke box with 3 hardwood logs, close latch door and secure.

7. Select COOK TIME (9 HOURS) and Select COOK TEMPERATURE (240 F), Select HOLD TEMPERATURE

SETTING.

8. Place pork butts in smoker on fat cap up on the racks. Smoke the pork butts for 9 hours and cook

to an internal temperature of 170 F.

9. Remove pork butts from smoker with thick rubber gloves, place on top of heavy duty aluminum foil

(2x size of pork butt) fold the foil around the pork butt and pour 16 oz of Guy Fiery Carolina #6 Mop

n Slop over the top of each pork butt, fold and seal the pork butt with the foil tightly, place back into

the smoker.

10. Cook pork butts 1 hour longer, until an internal temperature of 195 - 200 F. Remove from the

smoker with thick rubber gloves. Place onto sheet trays and open the aluminum foil to vent and

cool.

11. Remove the pork butts from the foil. Reserving the cooking liquids to the side. Place the pork butts

into a Lexan. Pull the pork into chunks, removing any connective tissue, veins or sinew. Once the

pork is pulled add the reserved cooking liquid to the pork and mix well.

Que Pork Marinade

Carolina #6 Mop n Slop Sauce

Pork Shoulder Rub

Yield: 64 oz / 4 pork butts

Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 64 oz / 4 pork butts

Time: 1 hour

Yield: 64 oz / 4 Pork Butts

Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Water 16 oz (0.5 qt)

Fine sugar 4 oz

Kosher salt 2.5 oz

White vinegar 8 oz

Onion powder 1 tsp

Garlic powder 1 tsp

Cayenne pepper 1 tsp

Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp

Unsweetened apple juice 40 oz (1.25 qt)

Pork shoulder rubs 4 oz

Unsalted butter 8 oz

METHOD:

1.

In a 12 Qt. Stock Pot bring all ingredients to a simmer, turn off and let stand 20 minutes. Strain using a Chinois.

2.

Place warm stirred Marinade into injector.

INGREDIENTS:

Water 32 oz (1qt.)

Apple cider vinegar 9.6 oz

Crushed red pepper flakes 0.8 oz

Granulated sugar 4.8 oz

Worcestershire sauce 0.5 oz

Kosher salt 0.8 oz Fresh ground black pepper 0.2 oz

Ketchup bulk 16 oz

METHOD:

1.

Combine all ingredients together in large stock pot. Whisk to incorporate.

2.

Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, pour into 5 gallon bucket. Allow to cool.

3.

Cover, label and date, and refrigerate.

INGREDIENTS:

Granulated garlic 15 oz

Granulated onion 15 oz

Dry mustard 7.5 oz

Kosher salt 15 oz

Fresh ground black pepper 7.5 oz

METHOD:

•

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

•

Store in airtight container.

•

Cover label and date.