Guy Fieri’s award winning pork butt BBQ recipe just CRUISED into Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS - May is BBQ Month.
There's no better buffet than aboard the Carnival Dream.
The cruise ship has a bountiful menu for BBQ lovers.
Here's Guy Fieri's recipe for the star of the menu at his Guy's Pig & Anchor
Championship Pork Butt Recipe
Spec Size: 8 – 9 lbs/butt
Smoke Temp: 240 F
Marinade Time: 8 Hours or Overnight
Cook Time: 1st. 9 Hours 2nd. 1 Hour
INGREDIENTS:
Pork Shoulder Boston Butt 4 ea
Yellow mustard 8 oz
*Que pork marinade (with meat injector) 64 oz (2 qt)
*Pork butt rub 32 oz (2 lb)
*Guy Fiery Carolina #6 Mop n Slop Sauce 64 oz (2 qt)
METHOD:
1. Clean & dry pork butts.
2. Fill meat injector with que pork marinade. Inject pork butts in a 1.5-inch grid; inject as much que
pork marinade as the pork butt will take.
3. Brush pork butts with a light coat of yellow mustard.
4. Dust the pork butts liberally with pork butt rub. Wrap each pork butt tightly with plastic wrap. Remove
all air, and seal tight. Place in walk in cooler for 8 hours or overnight.
5. Remove pork butts from the walk in cooler 1 hour prior to smoking. Remove plastic wrap.
6. Load smoke box with 3 hardwood logs, close latch door and secure.
7. Select COOK TIME (9 HOURS) and Select COOK TEMPERATURE (240 F), Select HOLD TEMPERATURE
SETTING.
8. Place pork butts in smoker on fat cap up on the racks. Smoke the pork butts for 9 hours and cook
to an internal temperature of 170 F.
9. Remove pork butts from smoker with thick rubber gloves, place on top of heavy duty aluminum foil
(2x size of pork butt) fold the foil around the pork butt and pour 16 oz of Guy Fiery Carolina #6 Mop
n Slop over the top of each pork butt, fold and seal the pork butt with the foil tightly, place back into
the smoker.
10. Cook pork butts 1 hour longer, until an internal temperature of 195 - 200 F. Remove from the
smoker with thick rubber gloves. Place onto sheet trays and open the aluminum foil to vent and
cool.
11. Remove the pork butts from the foil. Reserving the cooking liquids to the side. Place the pork butts
into a Lexan. Pull the pork into chunks, removing any connective tissue, veins or sinew. Once the
pork is pulled add the reserved cooking liquid to the pork and mix well.
Que Pork Marinade
Carolina #6 Mop n Slop Sauce
Pork Shoulder Rub
Yield: 64 oz / 4 pork butts
Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 64 oz / 4 pork butts
Time: 1 hour
Yield: 64 oz / 4 Pork Butts
Time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
Water 16 oz (0.5 qt)
Fine sugar 4 oz
Kosher salt 2.5 oz
White vinegar 8 oz
Onion powder 1 tsp
Garlic powder 1 tsp
Cayenne pepper 1 tsp
Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp
Unsweetened apple juice 40 oz (1.25 qt)
Pork shoulder rubs 4 oz
Unsalted butter 8 oz
METHOD:
1.
In a 12 Qt. Stock Pot bring all ingredients to a simmer, turn off and let stand 20 minutes. Strain using a Chinois.
2.
Place warm stirred Marinade into injector.
INGREDIENTS:
Water 32 oz (1qt.)
Apple cider vinegar 9.6 oz
Crushed red pepper flakes 0.8 oz
Granulated sugar 4.8 oz
Worcestershire sauce 0.5 oz
Kosher salt 0.8 oz Fresh ground black pepper 0.2 oz
Ketchup bulk 16 oz
METHOD:
1.
Combine all ingredients together in large stock pot. Whisk to incorporate.
2.
Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, pour into 5 gallon bucket. Allow to cool.
3.
Cover, label and date, and refrigerate.
INGREDIENTS:
Granulated garlic 15 oz
Granulated onion 15 oz
Dry mustard 7.5 oz
Kosher salt 15 oz
Fresh ground black pepper 7.5 oz
METHOD:
•
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
•
Store in airtight container.
•
Cover label and date.