× Funeral services announced for community activist ‘Mama D’

NEW ORLEANS — A local activist who died May 20 will be laid to rest Friday.

Funeral services for Dyan French Cole, better known as “Mama D,” will be held at the historic Second Baptist Church on Marengo Street.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a musical presentation at 6 p.m. and a funeral service at 7 p.m.

Mama D was a familiar face at City Council and School Board meetings, never shying away from a microphone to speak her mind on issues she considered unjust.

She was also the first woman president of the New Orleans Chapter of the NAACP.

She died of cancer at a local Hospice center. Cole was 72.

An account has been set up at Liberty Bank and Trust for the “Dyan H. French Cole Memorial Fund.” She died with no insurance.