Employee accused of stealing $25k from Kenner store

KENNER, LA — Kenner police say they arrested a supervisor of a home furnishing store for theft.

Police say 33-year-old Jasmine Clark of Metairie used UPC labels and merchandise to ring-up sales on the store’s cash register. They say she would then credit the purchases back to her personal credit card.

According to police, Clark was a supervisor at the At Home store in the 1000 block of West Esplanade Avenue in Kenner.

Clark was booked with felony theft. Police say she admitted to store workers that she was responsible for the thefts. She was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.