× Criminal prosecutor Jay Adair announces bid for judge

Career criminal prosecutor Jay Adair referenced his courtroom and public service experience in his candidacy announcement for the Division E Judgeship in Louisiana’s 22nd Judicial Circuit.

“For the past 16 years, I have had the distinct honor of being trusted to represent the public in the courtroom as a criminal prosecutor. In my service, I have held the hands of victims and their families, while fighting tirelessly to protect our communities and our children from harm. To this end, I have successfully prosecuted child sex offenders, kidnappers, armed robbers, human traffickers, and murderers. Trusted to provide justice for child victims of violent crimes, I have fought for these precious survivors and have stood firm against the most horrific offenses perpetuated upon the most vulnerable in our community.

During this time, I have learned to discern between a truly bad individual and someone who has made bad choices. As such, I have prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law those who deserve it, while working to create rehabilitation opportunities for those who need it.

I have also had the privilege of serving countless hours in the courtrooms of many District Court Judges over the last 16 years; and I know that I possess the experience, integrity, and discernment required for the role of District Court Judge. It is for these reasons that I am announcing my candidacy for the Division E Judgeship in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.”

A graduate of Louisiana State University School of Law, Adair served as a law clerk for Judge Guy Holdridge before becoming a criminal prosecutor.

Adair served eight years as a Special Prosecutor in the Family Violence Unit of the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office. Since 2009, Adair has worked in St. Tammany and Washington Parishes as a Felony Prosecutor and Special Prosecutor of Crimes Against Children.

Adair is a member of the National District Attorney Association, the Louisiana District Attorney Association, the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Washington Parish Bar Association, and the 22nd Judicial District Court Bar Association.

He has also served on the Board of Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center in Covington and has volunteered at the Northlake Crisis Pregnancy Center, Bridge House, and Project LEAD.

The special election will be held on October 14th.