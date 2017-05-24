× ‘The Obamacare nightmare is about to end’: Pence addresses crowd in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. — Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd in Port Allen today that “help is on the way” for Louisianans who are fed up with Obamacare.

Pence addressed the crowd at Cajun Industries after he was greeted by Gov. John Bel Edwards at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and met with local business leaders to talk about the struggles of small businesses.

Seema Verma, director of the Centers for Medicare Services, joined Pence on the trip, and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, was also at Cajun Industries to introduce Pence.

“Everybody keeps telling me the weather isn’t always like this in Louisiana,” Pence said. “So thanks for sparing such a beautiful day.”

Pence also sent greetings from President Donald Trump and said Trump’s latest budget proposal “puts America back on a path to fiscal responsibility.”

“In fact, it balances the federal budget in the next 10 years,” Pence said.

He called Obamacare a nightmare and said he is confident that it will be repealed and replaced by the American Health Care Act soon.

“I just heard once again firsthand … about the burden that Obamacare is placing on business owners, like Cajun Industries,” Pence said. “We all remember all the promises made to pass Obamacare … Every day Obamacare survives is another day the American economy and families struggle.”

Pence also made reference to the Baton Rouge police shooting last summer, when six officers were shot and three were killed.

“President Trump is stepping forward, and we will restore the tradition of respect that is due to all the men and women of law enforcement in this nation,” Pence said.

