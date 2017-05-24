Love it, Like it, Hate it: Steaks & Burgers for Grilling!

With Memorial Day just ahead, it’s time to fire up the grill – and steaks and burgers are always a crowd pleaser. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst bets to throw on the grill – and you’ll be surprised at just how many ‘love it’ options there actually are.
Click here for full nutrition facts of popular cuts of beef.
LOVE IT!
30-40 calories per ounce. Low or no animal-based saturated fats, low in calories, and protein-rich.
- Steaks: Filet, flank steak, eye of round, sirloin, top loin, skirt steak
- Beef sirloin, per 4-ounce steak: 140 calories, 4 grams fat, 25 grams protein
- Filet, per 6-ounce filet: 220 calories, 9 grams fat, 19 grams protein
- Burgers: Made with extra-lean (93% lean) beef or bison, ground turkey or chicken breast, salmon
- 93/7 burger, per 4-ounce patty: 160 calories, 8 grams fat, 22 grams protein
- Meatless Options: Grilled Portobello, thick-sliced eggplant, veggie burgers (e.g. Boca Burgers)
Advertisement
LIKE IT!
- Steaks: Brisket, T-Bone
- Burgers: Made with 85% Lean beef or bison; turkey burgers that aren’t just “turkey breast”
- Jennie-O Turkey Burger, per 5-oz patty: 250 calories, 15 grams fat, 25 grams protein
Advertisement
HATE IT!
Approximately 80-100 calories per ounce. High in animal-based saturated fat.
- Steaks: Ribeye, chuck steak
- Chuck-eye Steak, per 4-ounce steak: 240 calories, 17 grams fat, 21 grams protein
- Burgers: Made with ground chuck, e.g. 70% lean – 600+ calories & 18 grams sat fat per 8-oz patty
- Ground chuck burger, per 5-oz patty: 380 calories, 30 grams fat, 26 grams protein
- Ribs, Sausage
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD