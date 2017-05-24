× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Steaks & Burgers for Grilling!

With Memorial Day just ahead, it’s time to fire up the grill – and steaks and burgers are always a crowd pleaser. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst bets to throw on the grill – and you’ll be surprised at just how many ‘love it’ options there actually are.

Click here for full nutrition facts of popular cuts of beef.

LOVE IT!

30-40 calories per ounce. Low or no animal-based saturated fats, low in calories, and protein-rich.

Steaks: Filet, flank steak, eye of round, sirloin, top loin, skirt steak Beef sirloin, per 4-ounce steak: 140 calories, 4 grams fat, 25 grams protein Filet, per 6-ounce filet: 220 calories, 9 grams fat, 19 grams protein

Burgers: Made with extra-lean (93% lean) beef or bison, ground turkey or chicken breast, salmon 93/7 burger, per 4-ounce patty: 160 calories, 8 grams fat, 22 grams protein

Meatless Options: Grilled Portobello, thick-sliced eggplant, veggie burgers (e.g. Boca Burgers)

LIKE IT!

Steaks: Brisket, T-Bone

Burgers: Made with 85% Lean beef or bison; turkey burgers that aren’t just “turkey breast” Jennie-O Turkey Burger, per 5-oz patty: 250 calories, 15 grams fat, 25 grams protein

HATE IT!

Approximately 80-100 calories per ounce. High in animal-based saturated fat.

Steaks: Ribeye, chuck steak Chuck-eye Steak, per 4-ounce steak: 240 calories, 17 grams fat, 21 grams protein

Burgers: Made with ground chuck, e.g. 70% lean – 600+ calories & 18 grams sat fat per 8-oz patty Ground chuck burger, per 5-oz patty: 380 calories, 30 grams fat, 26 grams protein

Ribs, Sausage

###

