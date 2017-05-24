Like father, like son: Adorable New Orleans toddlers jam with their fathers’ brass band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here in New Orleans, we all know that brass music has deep ties to musical families - and the musicians start very young.

Such is the case for 3-year-olds Brennan Adams and Joseph Maize III.

Their fathers are members of the To Be Continued Brass Band, and when the brass band played at a recent graduation party, the toddlers couldn't help but join in the fun.

Shalanda Adams shared the adorable video with News with a Twist. She said the children play with their fathers regularly. Adams is the child playing the red pocket trumpet, while Maize is holding the trombone that's likely taller than him.

Do you have adorable kid videos? We'd like to see them! Send them over to twist@wgno.com.