Is the Superdome really all that super? Fox Sports says no

NEW ORLEANS — Is the Mercedes-Benz Superdome one of the top spots for an NFL game? Not according to Fox Sports.

The website released its rankings of NFL stadiums, and the Superdome came in at No. 21 out of 32.

Why the low score? The author notes that the roaring crowd and the strong home-field advantage for which the Superdome is known is not enough to overcome the shortfalls of watching a football the dome:

The last of the true domes — buildings in which you attempt to convince yourself that a noisy home-field advantage outweighs the fact that it feels like you’re playing a game in the basement. The Superdome gets a better rep than usual because New Orleans is such a great city to hold big games and events. Really, though, the Superdome is the worst part of said big games and events.

The highest ranking stadium, according to Fox Sports, is Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The lowest ranking stadium is FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins.

